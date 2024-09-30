Kris Kristofferson's Final Act of Love: Country Legend Carefully Planned $50M Estate to Prevent Family Feud

The world bid farewell to the legendary Kris Kristofferson, a country music icon and acclaimed Hollywood actor who recently passed away.

On Saturday in Maui, Hawaii, the family spokesperson Ebie McFarland revealed that he died peacefully at his home.

Kristofferson was reportedly surrounded by his loved ones. The exact cause of his death was not disclosed.

This event occurred three years after he retired from the entertainment industry, as commemorated by his family through a heartfelt message shared on X.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home. We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."

The family has requested privacy during this time.

Kristofferson is survived by Lisa, his wife, their eight children, and seven grandchildren.

Prior to his tragic passing, the "Why Me" hitmaker reportedly dedicated time to strategizing the equal distribution of his $50 million wealth among his family members, ensuring a peaceful estate transition.

“Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness. He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy.”

According to an unnamed source who spoke to the National Enquirer via Radar Online, "The public has this image of Kris as a gruff, grizzled music veteran who took absolutely no nonsense."

"There was that side of him, yes, but also a heart of gold in there."

They went on, "He knew he was dying and has spent the last year getting his estate in order and putting his $17.2million ranch on the market so all his loved ones would be looked after when he was gone – with no room for fighting. His wishes will have been crystal clear on how it is to be divided up."

The "A Star Is Born" actor made the decision to list his expansive 550-acre California property on the market for a sum of $17.2 million.

Per the insider, "Kris didn't feel he was up to touring anymore. Now, he just wants to make things easier for his family by turning his holdings into cash that will go to them when he's gone."

Music Times could not independently verify the outlet's report, so it's best to take the news cautiously.

