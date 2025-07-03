How Diddy Dodged the Worst Charges After Prosecutors Gambled on RICO and Blew Their Shot Revealed

Sean "Diddy" Combs avoided the harshest penalties in his high-profile federal trial on Wednesday, walking away acquitted on the most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking after a months-long legal battle in New York.

The 55-year-old music mogul had spent nearly a year in custody awaiting trial, facing what many believed would be a life sentence. Instead, he received convictions on only two counts – both of which involved transporting for purposes of prostitution. The maximum for each count is 10 years, although as a first-time offender, Combs is facing much less.

Prosecutors' Gamble Backfires

Legal experts now say the prosecution's biggest mistake may have been going too big, too fast.

Federal prosecutors had hoped to lock Combs away for decades by framing the case as a racketeering conspiracy – a legal strategy typically reserved for organized crime leaders. The burden of proof in such cases is high: the government had to show that Combs led a criminal enterprise with willing co-conspirators.

"There was evidence of people helping him," criminal defense attorney Michael Bachner told The Telegraph, "but I think it was still a stretch... It just didn't smell like a RICO case to a lot of people."

Adding to the prosecution's troubles, key alleged accomplices – including Combs' longtime chief of staff, Kristina Khorram – were never subpoenaed or questioned. That decision left holes in the case and may have created confusion for the jury.

Damning Evidence, But Not Enough

Despite disturbing evidence – most notably hotel surveillance footage showing Combs physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura – his legal team successfully distanced those actions from the central claims of sex trafficking.

While it is evidence of domestic violence, defense attorney Teny Geragos admitted in her opening statement that it is not evidence of sex trafficking.

Cassie, who was pregnant when she took the stand, testified about coercion and psychological control. But defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo retorted, "No one's forcing her to do this," referring to her testimony, and countered that she – as well as another accuser Jane – were willing participants.

Under US law, in order to secure a conviction for sex trafficking, prosecutors would have had to prove that Combs used force, fraud, or coercion to force participation in sexual acts. The defense put much of its emphasis on undercutting that theory – portraying Combs as living a "swinger's lifestyle" rather than running a human trafficking ring.

Agnifilo called the prosecution's narrative a "badly, badly exaggerated story" in his closing remarks.

A sentencing date for Combs has yet to be scheduled and although he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each of the two counts, legal observers believe they are unlikely to serve that time. "For people to think he's going to get time served and walk out – it's a pipe dream," former prosecutor David Weinstein told NewsNation. "But he's not getting life either."