Rapper Chino XL's Cause of Death Revealed as Suicide

Rapper Chino XL's family has broken their silence and revealed his cause of death.

His cause of death has been revealed to be a suicide and, now, his family has released a statement about the matter.

"With the most profound sadness imaginable, we share the news that our beloved father decided to end his own Life. It's been the most painful and personal experience of our lives but in honor of Suicide Awareness Month, we decided to share this truth. Dad would hope that this news may help someone else stay alive," the family said in a statement to TMZ.

The outlet reports that Chino XL had battled depression for his whole life. He was later diagnosed with congenital heart failure in 2020.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's office lists his official cause of death as asphyxia as a result of ligature hanging.

Chino XL's real name was Derek Emmanuel Barbosa and he was born in the Bronx and he grew up in East Orange, New Jersey. The rapper rose to prominence thanks to his debut album Here to Save You All, in 1996.

When he passed away, his daughters shared their own statement about their father's passing.

"Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace," they said via Complex.

Chino XL is set to posthumous release an album in October. He was 50 years old.