Olivia Rodrigo Sparks Engagement Talk After Being Seen With Diamond Ring In Los Angeles

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were seen walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles on Sunday, sparking engagement talk.

The 22-year-old singer had a big diamond on her left ring finger. This was seen a few weeks after they were spotted together at Wimbledon, where they kissed in the Royal Box.

Diamond Draws Expert Attention

Photos show the ring is a square-shaped diamond, which jewelry expert Anya Walsh of 77 Diamonds told the Daily Mailappears to be an elongated emerald or radiant cut. Walsh estimated the size at 3.5 to 4 carats, with a value between $55,000 and $70,000 for a comparable natural diamond.

new video of olivia and louis pic.twitter.com/lVGKPDx7YE — cheyenne (@oliviasdunkin) August 12, 2025

The ring is not entirely new to Rodrigo's fans.

In a past interview with GQ, she said the piece was a gift from her makeup artist during her "High School Musical" days. "I was really close with her, and she helped me through a lot, and she got me this ring when we wrapped," Rodrigo said. "It says 'WRITE THE SONGS OF YOUR HEART.'"

This detail has led some to question whether the ring is an engagement ring or a personal favorite she has worn before.

A Relationship in the Public Eye

Rodrigo and Partridge were first linked in October 2023 after being spotted together in London. By December, they were seen kissing in New York City.

The singer's 2023 track "So American" has been tied by fans to Partridge, with lyrics reading, "Oh God, I'm gonna marry him / If he keeps this s**t up."

During a Glastonbury performance in June, Rodrigo said she loves England and "really loves English boys," adding the song was about "getting to know a boy from England who loves beans on a jacket potato."

In an October 2024 interview with Elle, Partridge did not confirm the romance, saying, "Not my song, not my place. So I wouldn't know."

He noted Rodrigo's influence on his music taste, adding, "My girlfriend has been trying to get me into more pop recently. Chappell Roan has been on repeat."

Partridge, known for "Enola Holmes" and the FX series "Pistol," has described himself as a "golden retriever" boyfriend, loyal and easygoing.

Speaking to British Vogue, he acknowledged the pressures Rodrigo faces. "She's got tons and tons of eyes on her case," he said. "Dating probably shouldn't be done in the public eye. There's enough going on between two people. You don't need the voices of thousands of others in your head."

Rodrigo has previously dated producer Zack Bia and actor Ethan Wacker. Partridge was once linked to actress Sydney Chandler.

As of writing, Rodrigo is not engaged, as debunked on social media.