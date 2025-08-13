Trina Reveals Why She Still Performed at SeaWorld Despite PETA Backlash

Rap star Trina is speaking out after facing backlash for performing at SeaWorld San Diego over the weekend, despite strong opposition from animal rights group PETA.

Trina, known for hits like "Pull Over" and "Da Baddest Bitch," took the stage as part of the park's Summer Spectacular Concert Series, joining a lineup that previously featured Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, and Fat Joe. But her decision to perform wasn't easy.

In an interview with VIBE after the show, Trina admitted she had second thoughts. "I was excited, but I was like, SeaWorld? How do you perform at SeaWorld? This is like a theme park with kids," she said.

Her doubts grew stronger when PETA reached out, urging her to cancel. The group sent what Trina described as "aggressive" messages, asking her to back out of the event and commit to staying away from SeaWorld due to its treatment of marine animals, Billboard said.

"'We love you as an artist, we respect you, but you can't perform,'" she recalled them saying.

SeaWorld has been criticized for years over the care and captivity of animals, especially orcas.

Much of the scrutiny followed the 2013 release of the documentary "Blackfish," which raised concerns about the health and well-being of marine animals kept in tanks.

PETA Slams San Diego Over $8.5M SeaWorld Settlement

Some experts and activists argue that the confined spaces shorten their lifespans and lead to suffering.

According to Complex, PETA also recently criticized the San Diego City Council for accepting an $8.5 million settlement from SeaWorld related to unpaid rent and fees from the pandemic era.

Despite the controversy, Trina and her team decided to go ahead with the show. She didn't comment further on PETA's allegations but stood by her choice to perform for her fans.

SeaWorld San Diego Park President Tyler Carter responded to the criticism, encouraging the public to visit and see the park's efforts for themselves.

"Our core mission is education, conservation, and doing better for the planet," Carter said. "There's a lot that people may not fully understand... We always recommend checking out our website. And really, just come see it."

Trina's performance drew a lively crowd, including families and longtime fans. While she didn't ignore the controversy, she kept her focus on the music and the people in front of her.

"I know how that was when I started," she told sources, speaking about her support for new female rappers like GloRilla and Sexyy Red. "These little girls, I love them... They have come and dominated the game."