BTS' Suga Fined $11,500 for Being Intoxicated While Driving a Scooter

BTS member Suga has been fined after he was caught driving a scooter while intoxicated.

The K-pop superstar got into trouble earlier this year after he was driving his electric scoter while intoxicated and fell near his apartment in Korea, leading to the police booking him. Now, his punishment has been revealed.

According to Variety, Suga has been fined KRW15 million ($11,500) for his actions. The outlet reports that his blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.227%, which is more than the 0.08 percent mark at which he could have his driving license canceled.

Suga was given a "summary indictment." This is used for minor offenses. However, Suga can now challenge the court's decision as long as it is within seven days of the verdict.

After the incident, the rapper issued a brief statement where he apologized for his actions and promised to cooperate with the police in the matter.

On August 25, Suga then released a note to his fans where he expressed his regret about the matter.

"Hello, This is Suga. I would like to apologize again to you with shame," the letter began. "I deeply apologize to my fans and everyone who loves me for the disappointment and hurt caused by my misbehavior. I've made a big mistake. I've forgotten the responsibility to repay you with actions worthy of the love I've received."

"I just feel sorry for the fans who have always given me too much love," it continues. "I know that it's difficult to heal the wounds and disappointments that my fans have received with any words, so I regret it deeply and reflect on it with a heavy heart every day. Once again, I sincerely apologize to the fans who were hurt by me. We will receive criticism and reprimand as well as future dispositions. Finally, once again, I sincerely apologize for causing a social stir and disappointing many people," it concluded.