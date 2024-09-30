From 'Suavemente' to 'Amor Prohibido' and 'La Chona', U.S. National Recording Registry Latino Nominees

Read in Spanish

What Do Shakira, Café Tacvba, Christina Aguilera, El General, Vicente Fernández, Selena Quintanilla, José Feliciano, and Elvis Crespo Have in Common? Aside from being Latin music stars, of course.

Some of their greatest hits are part of the incredible mix of rhythms, genres, and songs by Latin artists that Hispanic Congressman Joaquín Castro has nominated this year for the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress. And yes, there's a bit of everything: from legends of the past to the most current hits that we still can't get off our playlists.

First, a bit of context: the National Recording Registry preserves recordings that have shaped the culture, history, or aesthetics of the United States. Every year, they accept public nominations, and a few years ago, Castro began creating his list to expand the space for Latino voices in the Registry.

Since 2022, Castro has been submitting his nominations. Four of his picks are already in the registry: "Amor Eterno" by Juan Gabriel (1990), "El Cantante" by Héctor Lavoe (1978), "Flashdance...What a Feeling" by Irene Cara (1983), and "Gasolina" by Daddy Yankee (2004). And the coolest part? "Gasolina" became the first reggaeton song to be preserved in the registry.

Castro's actions are part of a larger movement to ensure that Latinos have more representation in the registry. This makes sense, considering that even though Latinos represent almost 20% of the U.S. population, less than 5% of the recordings in the registry are by Latin artists. Each year, 25 recordings are added, and Castro is at the forefront of advocating for Latin music.

He does the same for movies and is now pushing for a bigger representation of video games.

An eclectic mix of songs

This year's list is a walk through Latin music history and culture. We have "Mambo No. 5" by Pérez Prado, "Suavemente" by Elvis Crespo, and "La Chona" by Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

But that's not all because he also nominated the first broadcast of KCOR, the first Spanish-language radio station in the U.S., which started broadcasting in 1946 from San Antonio. For those who don't know, KCOR is a historical gem, and its founder, Raoul Cortez, laid the groundwork for Univision, later led by his son-in-law Emilio Nicolás. But that's a story for another time.

In addition, the list includes contemporary artists like Lin-Manuel Miranda and his "The Hamilton Mixtape" and Shakira with her mega-hit "Hips Don't Lie," which brought Latin rhythms to every corner of the world.

From classics like "Before the Next Teardrop Falls" by Freddy Fender and "Diamonds and Rust" by Joan Baez to hits like "Feliz Navidad" by José Feliciano and "Genie in a Bottle" by Christina Aguilera, Castro's nominations have it all.

All of this is to ensure that Latin music not only continues to resonate in our homes, but also gets preserved and receives the recognition it deserves in U.S. history. What other Latin gems do you think we'll see enter the registry next year? Here's the complete list of nominations submitted by the congressman this year:

The first broadcast of a full-time Spanish-language radio station in the United States, based in San Antonio, TX (formerly KCOR-TV, later known as KWEX-TC) (1946) (Broadcast)

The Hamilton Mixtape – Lin-Manuel Miranda (2009) - (Song)

Amor Prohibido – Selena (1992) (Album)

Before the Next Teardrop Falls – Freddy Fender (1974) (Song)

Diamonds and Rust – Joan Baez (1975) (Album)

Suavemente – Elvis Crespo (1999) (Song)

Caminos Chuecos – Sunny and The Sunglows (1963) (Song)

Volver, Volver – Vicente Fernández (1972) (Song)

Cien Años – Pedro Infante (1953) (Song)

Desvelado – Bobby Pulido (1995) (Album)

Don Luis El Tejano – Latin Breed (1991) (Song)

Las Nubes – Little Joe y La Familia (1972) (Song)

Feliz Navidad – José Feliciano (1970) (Song)

La Chona – Los Tucanes de Tijuana (1995) (Song)

Cosas del Amor – Vikki Carr (1998) (Song)

Maria Maria – Santana ft. The Product G&B (1999) (Song)

Tu Pum Pum – El General (1989) (Song)

Chilanga Banda – Café Tacvba (1996) (Song)

Mambo No. 5 – Pérez Prado (1952) (Song)

Rinconcito En El Cielo – Ramón Ayala (2001) (Song)

Genie in a Bottle – Christina Aguilera (1999) (Song)

Regalo del Alma – Celia Cruz (2003) (Album)

Hips Don't Lie – Shakira (2005) (Song)

Introducing Johnny Rodriguez – Johnny Rodriguez (1971) (Album)

Blue Bayou – Linda Ronstadt (1977) (Song)

Romance – Luis Miguel (1991) (Album)

Simplemente Amigos – Ana Gabriel (1988) (Song)

Conga – Gloria Estefan, Miami Sound Machine (1992) (Song)

The Last – Aventura (2009) (Album)

Cypress Hill – Cypress Hill (1991) (Album)

Originally posted in Latin Times