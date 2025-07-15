Sauce Walka's Shocking Instagram Footage Reveals Gruesome Injury After Surviving Brutal Shooting That Killed Sayso P

Houston rapper Sauce Walka shared graphic footage of a bullet lodged in his leg on Instagram Friday, nearly four months after he was shot during an attack that killed his friend and fellow artist, Sayso P.

In the video, which has since been deleted but circulated widely on social media, Sauce Walka described the lingering injury in stark detail.

"I got a real God body," he said in the clip, according to footage captured by AllHipHop. "My body does not want this bullet in my leg." In another clip, he speculated, "This got to be a .45 or something."

The rapper, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, was injured during a March shooting in Memphis that resulted in Sayso P's death.

Surveillance footage from the incident showed a group of armed assailants ambushing the pair.

Sayso P was shot multiple times and died at the scene, while Sauce Walka was seen fleeing before being struck in the leg.

Police later identified 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge as a suspect in the attack. Dandridge was found dead in Houston weeks later. Authorities say the investigation remains active.

Despite the severity of his injury, Sauce Walka resumed performing within weeks.

In April, he appeared on stage in a wheelchair at a Houston concert, rapping to an enthusiastic crowd.

Following the shooting, Sauce Walka posted a lengthy tribute to Sayso P on Instagram, expressing his grief.

"Words or tears can't explain the loss I feel!" he wrote. "Splatt, I wish your fat ahh listened to me and stayed in the room. I told you we could smoke that blunt after security and the rest of our familia pull up."

He also reflected on the dangers they faced together. "We come together, we leave together," he wrote. "Wish you just went [to] DR with Shimmy and shot off, and skipped this trip to Memphis."

Sauce Walka has not provided further updates regarding the bullet or whether he plans to undergo surgery for removal.

Representatives for the rapper did not respond to requests for comment.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed the case remains open but declined to comment on ongoing investigative details.