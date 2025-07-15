Beyoncé's Team Robbed Ahead of Atlanta Show as Hard Drives With Unreleased Music Reportedly Stolen

Atlanta police are investigating a break-in involving members of Beyoncé's team after hard drives containing unreleased music and confidential materials were stolen from an SUV earlier this month.

The theft took place the night of July 8, just days before Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour hit Mercedes-Benz Stadium. According to a police report obtained by ABC News, a black Jeep Wagoneer rented by her choreographer was broken into around 8 PM at Krog Street Market.

Two suitcases were taken, including hard drives loaded with tour footage, setlists, unreleased songs, and other sensitive documents. Also missing were personal items like designer sunglasses, laptops, clothing, and AirPods Max headphones.

"The break-in was captured on surveillance cameras," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement, adding that officers dusted for fingerprints at the scene.

Choreographers Christopher Grant and Diandre Blue told police they returned to find the SUV's back lift gate forced open. An arrest warrant was issued on July 14, though police have not yet made an arrest or released the suspect's name.

This isn't the first time Beyoncé's inner circle has been targeted. In 2021, three storage units in Los Angeles linked to her company, Parkwood Entertainment, were robbed, with losses totaling over $1 million.

Despite the incident, Beyoncé went on to complete a four-night, sold-out run in Atlanta, wrapping the shows on July 14.

The case remains under investigation.

T-Shirt Sparks Outrage Over Anti-Indigenous Messaging

The robbery comes as Beyoncé faces separate backlash for wearing a T-shirt critics argue supports anti-Indigenous rhetoric. While performing on Juneteenth in Paris, the "Crazy In Love" singer wore a shirt with images of the Buffalo Soldiers, a group of Black men in the late 1800s in the US Army.

The back of the shirt included a description labeling Native Americans and Mexican revolutionaries as "the enemies of peace, order and settlement."

"Do you think Beyoncé will apologize (or acknowledge) the shirt?" asked the Instagram page @indigenous.tv, which has over 130,000 followers.

Chisom Okorafor, a TikTok creator who frequently addresses historical narratives, said, "We have to be honest about what they did, especially in their operations against Indigenous Americans and Mexicans."

The shirt, according to critics, fails to address the complicated legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers, who fought in historical US military campaigns against indigenous communities.