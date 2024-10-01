See Hailey Bieber's Gorgeous 5th Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is honoring her husband, Justin Bieber, on the fifth anniversary of the day that the couple tied the knot.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on September 30, Hailey shared a picture of herself with the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. Abloh created her custom Off-White gown and veil for the wedding.

"Happy Birthday V, we miss you! Thank you for making me the most magical wedding dress," Hailey said in the picture of her walking with Abloh in her gown.

However, that was not the only tribute that she posted. Hailey also shared another picture of her and Justin in the next slide of her Instagram Stories. In that one, Hailey and Justin can be seen kissing at night on a lawn with Hailey's train spread out in the grass. Inside of the train there is a message embroidered on its hem.

"Till Death Do Us Part," it reads.

The post also included the number five and a three-star emoji.

Hailey and Justin wed back in 2019 at in South Carolina. The couple has since gone on to welcome their first child together. In August, they welcomed Jack Blue Bieber into their family.

Justin proudly announced the news of the child's birth on his Instagram. The post included Jack's tiny foot and his wife's manicured nails.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," he captioned the post.

A new baby is not the only thing in the works for the Biebers, as Justin is readying a musical comeback. In an interview with The New York Times, artist Mk.gee shared that he has been busy in the studio with Justin.

"He's searching. Anything that comes out of his mouth: That's pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something," Mk.gee said of their work together.

However, Justin has not announced any new music at this time.