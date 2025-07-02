Justin Bieber Shifts Focus To Music Amid Church Fallout, Public Meltdowns: 'He's Trying to Juggle Everything at the Moment'

Justin Bieber has slowly redirected his energy into music as he distances himself from the Los Angeles church that previously anchored his spiritual life and still faces ongoing questions about his mental health.

For months, the 31-year-old has been absent from Churchome services despite a long-standing friendship with Pastor Judah Smith. Neither Bieber nor Smith has publicly confirmed a break in ties. Still, the pop star's notable absence and strained relationship with his once-close friend Ryan Good, who reportedly left the church, calling it cult-like, have fueled speculation.

Redirecting his focus to music, Bieber has reportedly spent recent weeks back in the studio working on new material. After watching Martin Garrix's concert with his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Sunday evening, he reportedly headed solo to West Hollywood's exclusive Bird Streets Club, where he played tracks from his upcoming album for friends until nearly 3 in the morning, according to a source who spoke with The US Sun.

"He's now trying desperately to focus on the music," the insider shared. "Justin is trying to juggle everything at the moment, but the new album is being prioritized."

He later relocated to the Sunset Marquis Hotel, where he continued to record into the early morning hours before staying overnight. On Instagram, he posted studio photos simply captioned "17," a possible nod to his forthcoming launch of the athletic apparel brand SKYLRK.

Bieber's last album, "Justice," was released in 2021. Since then, he's largely taken a step back from music, citing health issues including Ramsay Hunt syndrome and depression.

While Bieber navigates his comeback, the public eye remains fixed on his personal life.

Justin and hailey spinning is so cute😭 pic.twitter.com/zaRMAh3rpt — Elo (@luvshelo) June 30, 2025

Public Pressure and Private Shifts

His wife, Hailey, focuses on their baby, Jack Blues, and recently sold her Rhode skincare brand for a reported $1 billion to e.l.f. Beauty. Despite rumors of marital strain, the couple appeared affectionate at Garrix's show and still support each other publicly.

Yet sources say the pressures are mounting. "Things aren't great right now," one insider told Us Weekly. "Justin's going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track."

Bieber has made headlines in recent months for erratic behavior, including emotional moments caught by paparazzi, cryptic Instagram posts, and firing several longtime team members, including Scooter Braun and Ryan Good.

But those close to the pop star say the current chaos is transitioning to focus. Earlier this year, he retreated to a remote Icelandic studio to work undisturbed, skipping major events like the Met Gala.

Whether Bieber's next chapter restores his career remains to be seen, but those close to him say he's going through a difficult time and doing his best, even if "it's tough."