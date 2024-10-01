Frankie Valli Hits Back at Concerns of Abuse After Videos of Him Performing Went Viral

Frankie Valli is clearing the air and debunking any claims that he is being subjected to elder abuse.

Videos of The Four Season frontman have been going viral on social media platforms like TikTok recently due to the singer appearing frail on stage. He is 90 years old.

The videos have caused fans to be concerned about Valli with one person on X even claiming that he is being subjected to elder abuse.

Whoever keeps sending Frankie Valli out on stage at this point is committing elder abuse. pic.twitter.com/GZisf1Bxw6 — kereD (@i__m__kered) September 29, 2024

However, Valli is hitting back at the claims. In a statement to People, the singer shared that nobody is forcing him to do anything that he does not want to do. He also shared that he has no plans to stop performing anytime soon.

"I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air. I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always. I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks," Valli told the outlet.

"How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments. We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements....everything. I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone forcing me to go on stage. Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn't want to do," he added.

"I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound. Like that line in 'Jersey Boys,' I'm like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music," the singer concluded.

Valli is currently on tour with the Four Seasons. Together, they perform such classics as "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and more. The tour is slated to run into April of 2025.