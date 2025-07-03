50 Cent Reacts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verdict with Mix of Applause, Insults in AI-Powered Posts

Rapper 50 Cent is once again taking shots at Sean "Diddy" Combs — this time with a mix of mock applause, AI photos, and sharp words.

On July 2, after Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, 50 Cent posted a surprising message on Instagram: "Diddy beat the Feds, that boy a bad man!"

According to PageSix, 50 Cent added clapping emojis and even posted a cheerful, AI-generated picture of himself to go along with it.

While the message seemed like praise at first, the rapper quickly followed it with more posts that leaned into his usual mocking tone.

In one, he wrote, "Get the fvck off my page talking about I'm supposed to be scared of the Gay Teflon Don!"

He also compared Diddy to John Gotti, the infamous New York mob boss who famously avoided prison before eventually being convicted.

The verdict came after a high-profile trial where Diddy, 55, was cleared of three major charges but found guilty of two counts related to prostitution. He denied all the accusations and entered a not guilty plea.

50 Cent reacts to Diddy’s not guilty verdict on racketeering and sex trafficking charges pic.twitter.com/q7uOotKxOn — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 2, 2025

50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Cassie Lawsuit and Baby Oil Claims

Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, first filed a lawsuit against him in 2023, accusing him of rape and abuse.

They settled that case quickly, but more lawsuits followed. Diddy has denied all the allegations.

In March 2024, authorities raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, leading to his arrest shortly after.

Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, closely followed Diddy's case from the very beginning.

He even mocked the evidence found in Diddy's homes, including large amounts of lubricant.

When Cassie testified in May, 50 Cent responded with AI images of Diddy in a baby oil-filled inflatable pool, poking fun at the claims made in court.

Despite all the joking, 50 Cent is also taking a more serious angle. He's producing a Netflix docuseries about the case, aiming to share "authentic and nuanced perspectives," based on the statement he made with co-producer Alexandria Stapleton, ENews reported.

"This is a story with significant human impact," they noted. Diddy's team has not yet responded to 50 Cent's latest comments.