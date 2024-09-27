Chappell Roan Cancels Festival Appearances: 'Things Have Gotten Overwhelming'

Chappell Roan has cancelled appearance at the upcoming All Things Go festival.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared that she has to prioritize her health at this moment and that things for her have become "overwhelming."

"I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it," she said.

"I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my

health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox," Roan concluded.

Roan has previously spoken about the pressures of fame and the toll it has taken on her in the last couple of months.

"This industry and artistry f------ thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping. You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn't that so f----- up?" she told The Face magazine.

Roan also shared an account of when a trouble fan approached her at an airport who scolded her when she declined to sign an autograph for them.

"I know they're not fans. I said no. I was like, 'I don't sign anything at the airport, I'm sorry," she said.

"He's like: 'You should really humble yourself. Do you know where you are right now? Don't forget where you came from.' I'm just like: 'What the f--- is going on?" Roan continued.

She shared that if her job ever became dangerous, she was going to quit.

"I told myself, if this ever gets dangerous, I might quit. It's dangerous now, and I'm still going. But that part is not what I signed up for," Roan revealed.

She then likened fame to abuse.

"The vibe of this — stalking, talking s--- online, [people who] won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public — is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband," Roan added.

She has been the subject of much criticism lately after making controversial election comments where she had to clarify that she would not be voting for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.