Lana Del Rey and Addison Rae's 'Diet Pepsi' Duet at Wembley Gets Mixed Reaction From Fans: 'They Both Can't Sing Live'

Fans at Lana Del Rey's sold-out Wembley Stadium show were hit with a surprise Thursday night when TikTok star-turned-pop singer Addison Rae joined the headliner onstage to perform Rae's song "Diet Pepsi."

The 40-year-old singer paused her own set to bring out the 24-year-old TikTok sensation whose 2023 release has built a cult following online.

Lana Del Rey brings out Addison Rae to sing ‘Diet Pepsi’ at Wembley Stadium in London. pic.twitter.com/rs7NqLKN58 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 3, 2025

The crowd erupted as the two sang together under the soft blue lights of Lana's Southern-porch-inspired set, surrounded by thousands of fans who had gathered for the latest stop on Del Rey's UK and Ireland tour.

Some concertgoers couldn't contain their excitement. Social media lit up with messages like:

Another said:

According to another:

the concept of addison rae being the sabrina carpenter to lana del rey’s taylor swift pic.twitter.com/3xw7dVFvjI — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) July 3, 2025

But not everyone was impressed.

As clips of the duet circulated online, critics chimed in with harsh takes, particularly on the vocals. According to one viewer who posted on X:

Another added:

Still, others found the pairing entertaining if not vocally perfect. One user wrote, echoing a phrase often used when pop moments strike an internet nerve:

Fans in attendance noted Rae seemed nervous but energized, smiling wide as Del Rey encouraged her through the song. While Del Rey mostly let Rae take the lead, the two joined in harmony during the chorus.

Lana Del Rey & Addison Rae performing “57.5” together at Wembley Stadium. pic.twitter.com/z6zgEInc7D — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 3, 2025

Fresh Off a Public Lovefest

The duet came just a week after Del Rey made headlines in Cardiff for stopping her show to kiss her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, during a performance of "Stars Fell on Alabama." She became visibly emotional mid-song, walking toward Dufrene, who was watching from the wings. Fan-recorded footage showed the couple embracing and sharing kisses as she wiped tears from her face.

Del Rey has been incorporating more personal touches into her shows lately. Dressed in a blue floral tea dress, she wandered the stage's veranda-style set, designed to resemble a Southern home, a nod to her Louisiana-based husband and their life together.

The performance followed a milestone birthday weekend, which she celebrated with Dufrene and his family. Their whirlwind romance began in 2019, but they officially reconnected and tied the knot in late 2024 at the bayou where he operates swamp tours.

"She's an old soul," a source close to Del Rey said last year. "Jeremy is different from the men Lana meets in the entertainment world. He's a great guy, a Southern gentleman."