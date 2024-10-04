Donald Clover Cancels His Last Childish Gambino Tour After Hospitalization

Donald Glover is canceling the remainder of his Childish Gambino scheduled tour dates due to a health issue. He shared the news on Friday with a post on X, noting that he was hospitalized after his show in New Orleans due to "an ailment" and now needs time to heal. He did not disclose his health issues but said that he will need to undergo surgery.

"After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent," he wrote. "After being assessed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal."

"My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously," he continued. "With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support."

Before cancelling his entire tour, the rapper had initially just postponed it. In September, he said he had to focus on his health for a few weeks but assured ticketholders that the shows would be rescheduled.

Glover still has scheduled concerts in January and February 2025 in New Zealand and Australia, but it is unclear if those shows will be affected.

Glover previously said that the tour was the last he would do as his alter ego Childish Gambino, and his sixth album, Bando Stone & the New World, would also be his last album under the moniker.

"It really was just like, 'Oh, it's done,'" he told The New York Times. "It's not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn't need to build in this way anymore."

"I'm not 25 anymore, standing in front of a boulder like, 'This has to move,'" he continued. "You give what you can, but there's beauty everywhere in every moment. You don't have to build it. You don't have to search for it. When I put my son on my shoulders, I feel deep joy. That's real. No one on their deathbed is going to look back and say, 'Thank God I avoided being cringe.'"