Cher Accused of Abandoning Son Elijah Blue After Near-Death Experience : 'She Has Taken a Giant Step Back'

Cher is facing criticism from insiders who accuse her of abandoning her son, Elijah Blue Allman, following his recent drug overdose and the filing of divorce papers by his estranged wife.

The 47-year-old musician was rushed to the hospital after overdosing on drugs but was released a few days later. As sources intimate to RadarOnline, Allman narrowly avoided a tragic outcome, intensifying ongoing worries regarding his protracted struggle with addiction.

Elijah has struggled with drug dependency for years. In a candid 2014 interview, he revealed that he began using drugs at the age of 11 and has faced multiple close calls since.

Not long before the overdose, disturbing photographs emerged showing a disheveled Elijah wandering disoriented across the grounds of the famed Chateau Marmont lodging in Hollywood, stoking anxieties about his rapidly declining physical and mental wellness.

In spite of these alarming developments, Cher, now 79 years of age, has opted for what some characterize as an "tough love" or "hands-off" style concerning her son's recovery process.

A source familiar with the family reportedly said Cher has stopped providing financial support, which critics argue has left Elijah in an even worse state mentally than before.

"Cher has taken a giant step back and stopped paying for anything," the insider told RadarOnline. "It's plunged him into an even worse place mentally than he was already."

Cher's Complicated Relationship with Son Elijah

Cher has publicly acknowledged her complex relationship with Elijah. In a 2024 meeting with Dr. Phil, she described their bond as "bizarre" and said they communicate "through osmosis," highlighting the difficulties they face in comprehending each other.

Those close to Cher say she believes treatment will only be effective if Elijah chooses to help himself. "She knows that unless Elijah wants to help himself, treatment will not be successful," the source explained.

"She's hoping and praying this near-death experience will be the rock-bottom moment for him to finally see sense and get his act together."

Adding to Elijah's turmoil is his troubled marriage. His estranged wife, Marieangela King, 37, served him divorce papers on May 17 at his $1 million North Hollywood condo. The couple had been married since December 2013 but separated on March 31, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Cher reportedly harbors animosity toward King and is unwilling to financially support her during the divorce process. An insider revealed, "She obviously loves her prodigal son, but she's come to the conclusion that everything she tries to do to help just blows up in her face and seems to make things worse."

The source added that Cher believes King is "looking for a payday" and refuses "to be her ATM," signaling that she intends to cut ties financially.

This hands-off stance has sparked debate among those near to the family. Some argue that Cher's decision is in effect a form of desertion that could endanger her son's life. Others defend the approach as a necessary tough appreciate strategy that specialists regularly suggest when dealing with addiction.