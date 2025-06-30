Charli XCX Says Using Autotune Doesn't Make Her Fraud Amid Glastonbury Debate

Charli XCX is speaking out after fans accused her of using too much autotune during her headlining performance at Glastonbury 2025.

The 32-year-old singer took the stage on the festival's Other Stage on June 28, where she performed hits from her new album Brat for a huge crowd.

But not everyone was impressed. Some people watching from home claimed she was lip-syncing or relying too heavily on autotune. A few even said she was the "worst headliner" in Glastonbury's history.

On Sunday, Charli fired back on social media. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Like the idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a 'real artist' is like, the most boring take ever. yawn sorry just fell asleep xx."

Charli, recognized for her edgy pop style and fearless performances, shared that she welcomes conversation around her work, believing that the most impactful art often challenges people and sparks cultural shifts, DailyMai said.

The performance itself was anything but quiet. Charli lit up the stage in black leather shorts and a mesh crop top, energizing the crowd with performances of hits like "Party 4 U," "Speed Drive," and "360."

The crowd went wild, and fellow artist Gracie Abrams even joined in to perform the viral "Apple Dance."

Despite her strong performance, online critics were quick to share negative opinions, with some questioning whether her music belongs on anyone's playlist at all.

Another said, "You could have put a stripper on stage with a Spotify speaker and got the same results."

According to NME, Charli brushed off the comments with humor, later writing, "Really enjoying these boomer vibe comments on my Glastonbury performance. It's super fascinating to me."

While the debate continues, the artist wrapped up her set declaring "Brat Summer" is here to stay, saying, "It's a forever thing."

After the main show, Charli gave fans an extra treat with a surprise DJ set, joined by her fiancé George Daniel from The 1975.