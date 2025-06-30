Beyoncé Nearly Falls Mid-Air as Flying Car Tilts in Houston Show

Beyoncé gave fans a scare on Saturday night when her flying car prop suddenly tilted mid-air during her concert at Houston's NRG Stadium.

The moment happened during her performance of "16 Carriages" in the first of two hometown Cowboy Carter shows.

While suspended above the crowd in a red car, Beyoncé was singing when she suddenly stopped and repeated, "Stop, stop, stop," into her mic, ENews said. The music came to a halt as fans gasped and phones quickly captured the moment.

From below, the tilt looked dangerous, but Beyoncé stayed calm, smiled at the crowd, and waited patiently as the car was slowly lowered.

Once back on stage, she thanked fans for staying with her. "Thank y'all for your patience," she said. "If ever I fall, I know y'all would catch me."

Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé's management company, confirmed the incident later that night.

"A technical mishap caused the flying car to tilt. She was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident," the company shared in a statement.

Beyoncé was safely lowered after her flying car unexpectedly tilted mid-air at the Cowboy Carter tour in Houston while performing ‘16 CARRIAGES.’ pic.twitter.com/FOgl9DIfFR — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 29, 2025

Beyoncé Handles Stage Mishaps Like a Pro on Cowboy Carter Tour

The flying car is part of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour, allowing her to float above the audience and connect with fans from every angle.

According to Billboard, Saturday's show continued after the prop was removed, and Beyoncé returned to finish the song with the line, "Ain't got time to waste, I got art to make."

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has faced stage troubles on the tour. At a California show in May, she appeared confused when a key stage prop failed to line up with her mark.

She still carried on professionally, avoiding the robotic arms without breaking character.

Her daughter, Blue Ivy, also helped avoid a mishap last month when she quietly removed an earring stuck in Beyoncé's hair mid-performance. And during a London stop in early June, Beyoncé quickly pulled up slipping golden chaps without missing a single lyric.

The Cowboy Carter tour, which began in April, is scheduled to run through the end of July. Beyoncé returns to the NRG Stadium stage again Sunday night for her second Houston show.