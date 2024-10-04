RBD Celebrates 'El día de RBD' by Confirming That Their Manager Overcharged Them More Than $5 Million For The Tour

In Spanish

Signing as RBD, one of the essential bands in Spanish music, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, and Christopher von Uckermann published today, Friday, October 4th, a formal statement informing their legal victory on the case against their former manager Guillermo Rosas and his company T6H, whom they accused of embezzlement.

In a statement released on the date that celebrates RBD Day, the artists revealed that Guillermo had overcharged them more than five million dollars.

"Today, on World RBD Day, there is no better way to celebrate than by achieving justice. Finally, after a year, this matter has concluded. The truth is on our side," begins the statement, which omits the names of Anahí and Dulce María, the two missing group members.

According to them, the former manager wanted to keep 10 million from the revenues of the tour that the group conducted in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia. After formal complaints to the U.S. authorities and "a thorough audit," the final amount accepted by T6H was around 4.7 million, less than half of what was initially claimed.

Aside from the money, the artists explained that what motivated them to fight was that "we feel the responsibility to address the challenges that can arise in the industry, making the protection of artists' rights our priority."

Abuses against RBD

This is not the first time the band members have been mistreated by their managers. In the first phase of RBD, when they were part of Televisa, Anahí, Christian, Dulce, Maite, Christopher, and Alfonso 'Poncho' Herrera received a salary based on a contract signed before their popularity soared.

"Not even the dolls with our faces were given to us, let alone the money they generated," Maite once told this reporter.

It is no surprise that now, as adults and owners of the tour, they were vigilant about how the funds were managed. Their words make it clear that it is not just a personal issue but also about helping those who have ever been in their position.

"This is a reminder for young artists to have the courage to stand up for themselves and demand respect. In this industry, it is vital to fight for your rights," they add in their statement. A lesson they learned firsthand.

The RBD community celebrates, but it's bittersweet

The news that justice was served for the artists was well-received by fans, who were ready to celebrate RBD Day, marking the anniversary of the broadcast of the first episode of 'Rebelde'. However, they couldn't help but regret the absence of Anahí and Dulce's names in the statement.

The first, who is preparing for her return to television in the new season of '¿Quién es la máscara?', was the closest to Guillermo among the five. This friendship made her a target of rumors that she or her husband, Mexican politician Manuel Velasco, might have been involved in the embezzlement.

On the other hand, Dulce chose to stay away from anything related to the public dispute.

Nevertheless, fans congratulated them and advocated for reconciliation, and they were not the only ones. Some of the dancers and musicians who participated in the tour also celebrated.

Hasta los bailarines de RBD estan felices. pic.twitter.com/n05JljvRgw — mundo ⚡️ (@mundomusica321) October 4, 2024

Algunos “fans” en vez de alegrarse de que llegaron a un acuerdo, siguen tirando hate “porque se distanciaron de Anahí” 😐🤷🏼‍♀️



Por favor, YA BASTA. Sólo ellos saben como está su relación.

Ni en un día como hoy dejan el tema. Están OBSESIONADOS siempre con lo mismo pic.twitter.com/LgKBKH8QKv — Cαrmen RBD (@CarmenRSblue) October 4, 2024

