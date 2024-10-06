Stray Kids Pays Homage to NSYNC at AMAs 50th Anniversary Special

Stray Kids made another historical moment as they graced the AMAs stage with an iconic tribute to NSYNC!
On October 6, the global K-pop boy group revived the legacy of the iconic American boy band NSYNC through an outstanding performance.
During the American Music Awards' (AMAs) 50th anniversary special, the octet was tapped as one of the performers, and they didn't disappoint as they evoked nostalgia by covering a song from NSYNC's "No Strings Attached" album, released 24 years ago.
For one of their greatest hits "Bye Bye Bye," Stray Kids attached strings to their limbs while singing and dancing, re-creating NSYNC's marionette-inspired stage back in the 2000s.
However, it wasn't an ordinary cover as the group suddenly incorporated their track "Chk Chk Boom" into the song, gifting viewers an unexpected remix.
Clad in all-black 'fits, the K-pop boy group delivered peak energy and power as they honored the 90s boy band.
Following their stage, Stray Kids went viral and the audience was visibly impressed with their passion to deliver an unforgettable performance.
