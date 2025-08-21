Why Harry Styles' Fourth Album Won't Arrive Until 2027 Despite Fan Hype Revealed

Harry Styles has kept a low profile since his "Harry's House" tour wrapped in 2023. Fans have filled the gap with rumors of a new album, some even claiming he had finished recording. But insiders say the fourth record is still in progress and won't arrive until 2027.

Columbia Records is holding the release to align with Glastonbury Festival, where Styles is expected to headline. A source explained to the Daily Mail, "Harry was gutted not to do this year's Glastonbury Festival, but he's near certain to play at the next one, which due to the fallow year in 2026, doesn't take place until 2027."

The album itself is not yet done. "His next album isn't finished yet, despite the speculation on some of the fan websites," the source said. "He's a perfectionist and wants to make sure the release hits all the right spots."

The Strategy Behind the Wait

By timing the record with Glastonbury, Columbia wants to pair the release with a major world tour. "Bringing the album out in 2027 to coincide with Glastonbury and a world tour makes a lot of sense. It just means fans will have waited five years after the last album came out," the insider added.

That gap is longer than most in pop today. Artists such as Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter have released music far more frequently, keeping fans engaged year after year. Executives at Columbia have debated releasing singles ahead of time, but no decision has been announced.

Work in Progress

Despite the wait, Styles has been active behind the scenes. He has been spotted working with Florence Welch, HAIM, Olivia Dean, and super-producer Fred Again. His longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon, who co-produced "As It Was," has also joined him in sessions. Berlin has been one location for recording, a choice that nods to Styles' admiration for David Bowie, who once lived and worked there.

Fans online have labeled the project "HS4." Rumors of a 2026 release spread quickly, though insiders confirm the plan is to hold the album for another year.