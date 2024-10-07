Luke Bryan Addresses Backlash for Beyoncé CMA Awards Comments, Slams Media's 'False Narrative'

Luke Bryan wants everyone to know that there is nothing but love and respect between him and Beyoncé.

On October 6, the "Play It Again" singer took to X to clarify the comments he made around Beyoncé and her lack of nominations at the 2024 CMA Awards for her album Cowboy Carter and its subsequent singles.

"Hey yall, I'm wrapping up the last night of my tour tonight and it's been an amazing time. For that I am thankful," Bryan began his post.

"I am posting tonight based on the ridiculous nature of the headlines I have read the last couple days from an interview on the Andy Cohen show I did this week when I was promoting my album. I feel in my heart I could not let media create a false narrative. As I read thru the comments of some of you I just want to say that I encourage all of you to listen to the interview instead of reading click bait headlines," he continued.

He then noted that his tone and intentions were not "negative" before praising Beyoncé.

"You will hear my tone and intentions which were not negative. I respect Beyoncé and I love how loyal her fans are. I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love yall," Bryan concluded.

Previously, Bryan made an appearance on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live' where he spoke about the lack of nominations that Cowboy Carter and Beyoncé got at the 2024 CMA Awards.

"But where things get a little tricky — if you're gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit. Like, Beyoncé can do exactly what she wants to. She's probably the biggest star in music. But come to an award show and high-five us and have fun and get in the family, too. And I'm not saying she didn't do that ... but country music is a lot about family," he said.

Bryan was attacked online for his comments with many fans pointing out that Beyoncé tried to come into the country world in 2016 but got racist comments when she performed at the 2016 show with The Chicks. One audience member recalled in CNN's Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville's Renaissance documentary that a person even referred to Beyoncé as "that black b--ch," according to Page Six.

Beyoncé has not responded to the comments made by Bryan as of now. However, her album, Cowboy Carter, remains in the history books as Beyoncé for becoming the first Black woman to top Billboard's Top Country Albums chart as well as the first Black woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs with her song "Texas Hold 'Em."