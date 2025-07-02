Lizzo Opens Up About Depression, Says Beyoncé’s Performance Changed Everything

Pop star Lizzo is sharing how a dark time in her life nearly broke her — and how one powerful moment at a Beyoncé concert helped her find hope again.

In a new interview with "Women's Health," the Grammy-winning artist spoke honestly about falling into depression after being hit with a lawsuit in 2023.

Three of her former backup dancers accused her of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment — claims Lizzo has strongly denied.

The backlash from the public left her feeling alone and uncertain about her future.

"I got very paranoid and isolated," Lizzo said. "I wasn't even talking to my therapist. I wasn't present. I wasn't myself anymore."

The lawsuit, along with another legal claim from her former stylist, deeply affected Lizzo's mental health, The Blast said.

She admitted she began to lose hope, saying, "It got to the point where I was like, 'I could die.'" Although she made clear she never considered suicide, she said she often wondered, "What's the point if everyone hates you and thinks you're a terrible person?"

Things started to shift when Lizzo attended Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour" in 2023.

Despite being scared that the audience might boo her, what she received instead was kindness. Fans welcomed her, and that moment became a turning point.

Lizzo Credits Beyoncé for Sparking Her Healing

"It made me feel like, 'Wow, maybe I don't want to die. Life is worth living,'" Lizzo shared. "That was the kick-starter to me being like, 'OK, Melissa, get your a– in gear and take your f–king life back.'"

That night, Beyoncé also gave Lizzo a shout-out during her performance of "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)," mentioning her name on stage.

For Lizzo, who grew up listening to Destiny's Child, it was an emotional experience. According to Billboard, she later posted about it on Instagram, writing, "In that moment I was thinking about baby me... crying myself to sleep because of bullies. It's an honor. Thank you @beyonce."

Since that experience, Lizzo has taken significant steps toward healing. She's focusing on fitness and mental wellness and is now preparing to release her next album, Love in Real Life.

Though some of the legal claims have been dismissed, others are still moving forward, and Lizzo is appealing to have the remaining parts thrown out.

Even with the challenges ahead, Lizzo says she's found strength again — thanks to music, her fans, and one unforgettable night watching her hero perform.

"I realized I still matter," she said.