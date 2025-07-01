Beyoncé Laughs Off Onstage Mishap: 'Sittin’ Sidewayz' in Houston

Beyoncé proved once again she can handle anything on stage — even a flying car mishap.

During her "Cowboy Carter Tour" stop on June 28 in Houston, Beyoncé had a scary moment on stage. While performing "16 Carriages" at NRG Stadium, her red flying convertible started to tilt in midair.

The moment was captured on video and quickly made waves online. As the car leaned sideways over the crowd, Beyoncé calmly stopped the performance.

"Stop. Stop. Stop. Stop. Stop," she said firmly, making sure everything paused for safety.The crew acted fast and brought Beyoncé safely down to the stage, Billboard said.

She got out of the tilted car without any problems. Fans in the stadium cheered loudly in support.

"If ever I fall, I know y'all will catch me," Beyoncé told the audience, showing grace and humor under pressure. The show continued without further problems.

Beyoncé Jokes She Was “Sittin’ Sidewayz” After Flying Car Malfunctions During Houston Concert. pic.twitter.com/1sONWM3QAp — Rap-Up (@RapUp) June 30, 2025

Parkwood Confirms Beyoncé's Stage Mishap Was Safe

The following day, Beyoncé's team at Parkwood Entertainment shared a statement to explain the incident and clear up any concerns.

"A technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyoncé uses to circle the stadium and see her fans up close, to tilt. She was quickly lowered and no one was injured," the statement read. "The show continued without incident."

Beyoncé also had a little fun with the incident. On June 30, she posted a video from the Houston show to Instagram.

According to Bustle, she added a fun hometown touch by using the 2005 Houston rap song "Sittin' Sidewayz" by Paul Wall and Big Pokey as background music — a clever wink at both the tilting car and her Houston roots.

She had already teased the moment the night before by including a photo of the slanted car at the end of her Instagram slideshow. Fans praised her sense of humor and ability to stay calm during an unexpected moment.

While Beyoncé handled the glitch like a pro, changes were made at her second Houston show.

Beyoncé ended up skipping "16 Carriages" from the show, likely to give the crew time to fix the flying car or come up with a safer option for the performance.

Beyoncé is set to continue her "Cowboy Carter Tour" with stops in Landover, Maryland on July 4 and July 7.