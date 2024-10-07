Some of Diddy's Alleged Celeb Accomplices Have Already Settled Lawsuits to Keep Them Quiet: Lawyer

Diddy may be the subject of headlines right now due to the bombshell allegations against him, but he may not be the only celebrity in the hot seat.

Attorney Tony Buzbee gave an interview on October 7 where he was asked if other celebrities would be named in lawsuits in the future.

Speaking with TMZ, he shared that more famous people are going to be sued by his law firm in the coming weeks. Additionally, he revealed that he already sent out demands letters. This would give the celebrities in question a chance to pay money in order to settle and avoid a public legal battle.

It didn't end there as Buzbee revealed that some of the celebrities in question have already settled. Though, he did not name who the famous people were.

Buzbee said that anyone involved or with knowledge of what happened is liable. That includes people that participated in the assaults, helped them happen, went to parties where they knew people were being drugged and assaulted, saw crimes being committed and remained silent, or helped cover up the assaults.

Buzbee noted that his firm is doing the work to ensure that the lawsuits are not a cash grab and that there is merit to what people are coming forward with.

Currently, Buzbee is representing 120 victims, but alleges that his firm has fielded that number down from a few thousand calls from people who allege that they were victimized by Diddy.

The first lawsuits will be filed this week and the purpose of the suits will be to go after corporate entities who helped in Diddy's alleged crimes. The celebrities will come at a later date.

The news of more potential lawsuits comes as Diddy's mom spoke out about the allegations brought against her son.

Janice Smalls Combs told Page Six that Diddy's case was nothing more than a "narrative created out of lies." She went on to claim that the "lies and misconceptions" brought against Diddy did not give him time to "prove his innocence." While she acknowledged that her son has made mistakes in the past, she denied him ever being violent.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintained his innocence throughout this process. He is currently in jail awaiting trail.