Diddy Hit with New Accusations in Tupac Murder: Crime Scene Expert Claims She Has 'Proof'

A crime scene investigator and expert spoke about Sean "Diddy" Combs' involvement in the tragic events surrounding Tupac Shakur's death in 1996.

Sheryl McCollum recalled a shooting incident from 1994 during a failed robbery at Quad Studios in Times Square, where Tupac was present, claiming she has proof.

The expert pointed out that Diddy was reportedly at the studio that night, suggesting a link between the two incidents that has many people talking.

McCollum revealed on NewsNation, "You ain't gotta shoot somebody five times to take their jewelry and their money."

She recalled of the 1994 incident, "Sean 'Puffy' Combs and his entourage of 40? Unharmed. Unthreatened. How does that make sense to anybody that one person is going to be robbed and not the other 40? Who would have had more money and jewelry?"

"Both times that Tupac Shakur is shot, he is trapped in something," McCollum stated. "He's trapped in an elevator, and then he's trapped in a car. There is literally nowhere to run."

While it's unclear what proof the expert has, McCollum does believe that "Both scenes though, ironically, don't have video footage. To me, this signifies somebody close to him knows his whereabouts on that day, that time and that location."

"That, to me, shrinks your suspect pool pretty good. Only a handful of people would have known where he was on both of those days," she added.

As for the disgraced Bad Boy Record rapper's connection to Tupac's murder, an insider told Page Six in July, "People from Diddy's past are coming forward and providing info," as family of the late rapper is reportedly considering a wrongful death suit against Diddy.

Concerns have been raised about Diddy's safety amid rumors of potential threats from West Coast gang members seeking retribution for Tupac's death.

A source told Radar Online last week that there is a real fear that individuals who have fallen out of favor with certain gangs may become targets of violence, adding that the reality is that no one can ever feel completely secure or immune from potential harm.

Despite denying any connection to the Las Vegas shooting as "pure fiction," reports suggest that prosecutors in the ongoing investigation are working closely with federal authorities looking into Diddy.

At this moment, the "I Need A Girl" rapper is grappling with a series of serious allegations related to sexual misconduct and trafficking, which may result in a lengthy federal prison sentence.

Currently, Diddy is confined in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial, as the court rejected his bail requests.