Billie Eilish on Endorsing Kamala Harris: 'Do You Like Freedom?'

Billie Eilish has continued to voice support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris is currently running against former President Donald Trump in order to become the next leader of the United States. Along the way, she has received various endorsements from celebrities, including Eilish.

In an interview with Vogue, the "Birds of a Feather" singer shared the reasoning behind her decision to support Harris and her bid for the White House.

"I mean, this is the most important election of our time, maybe, and it's so easy to be like, I don't want to think about it... I have that same kind of feeling: I'm one person, I can't make any change. But the truth is, we can all make change. And I have this platform and I'm going to use it," Eilish told the outlet.

She then went on to clarify some of the reasons that she decided to back Harris instead of using her power to endorse Trump.

"Really big fan of human rights. Really big fan of women's rights and women's reproductive rights and social justice and gun laws... A lot of my fans are going to be able to vote for the first time. So I'm like, Do you like freedom?" Eilish added.

This is not the first time that Eilish has publicly came out in support of Harris. She previously posted a video on Instagram for National Voter Registration Day with her brother Finneas to announce her backing of the current Vice President.

"We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy. Vote like your life depends on it because it does." Eilish said in the clip.

Eilish has not been the only major celebrity to come out in support of Harris. After the debate on September 10, Taylor Swift shared that she would be acting her vote for Harris in the upcoming election.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," Swift said in her post.

Other notable celebrities to come out in support of Harris include Bruce Springsteen and Jessica Alba.