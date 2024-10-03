Bruce Springsteen Endorses Kamala Harris and Slams Trump as 'the Most Dangerous President in My Lifetime'

Bruce Springsteen is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the US presidential election. The singer posted an Instagram video on Thursday to share his support for the Democratic ticket, while slamming Donald Trump.

Wearing a flannel and sitting in a diner, Springsteen laid out why he was supporting Harris in the election and noted that he was opposing Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, political point of view or sexual identity," Springsteen says in the video. "That's the vision of America that I've been consistently writing about for 55 years."

Springsteen didn't mince words when slamming Trump, stating that he should never have been allowed to run after losing the 2020 election and attempting to overturn the results.

"Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime," Springsteen says. "His disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again. He doesn't understand the meaning of this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American."

Springsteen also stressed the importance of this election.

"We are shortly coming upon one of the most consequential elections in our nation's history perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does than at this moment," he says. "It doesn't have to be this way. The common values and the shared stories that make us a great and united nation are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again."

Springsteen is the latest celebrity to publicly back Harris, which has included Taylor Swift and Chappell Roan. On the other hand, actor Zachary Levi has come out in support of Trump, calling the move "career suicide."