Celine Dion Breaks Down in Tears Over Kelly Clarkson's Cover of 'My Heart Will Go On'

Celine Dion cannot get enough of Kelly Clarkson covering her iconic song, "My Heart Will Go On."

In a video posted to her Instagram account on October 8, Dion was bought to tears by Clarkson's cover.

"When I came back from the Olympics, I got to watch and listen to your reaction to my performance on the Eiffel Tower. It was so sweet to hear you," Dion begins.

"Your voice was breaking and it touched me so tremendously. You were crying and it made me start crying. Now, I just saw you singing 'My Heart Will Go On' and I am crying again. You were absolute incredible. Fantastic. I loved it so much. I hope we can see each other in person soon. I love you so much," she concluded.

Clarkson performed the song during her signature "Kellyoke" segment on her talk show last month on September 27. During her performance, Clarkson had the entire audience hypnotized and induced goosebumps from her on-point vocals.

Clarkson spoke about her hesitancy to cover the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"Usually, I would never cover that song. There are some songs you just don't want to go near as vocalists," she said.

"My Heart Will Go On" has become synonymous with Dion's name and has been considered to be one of the greatest love songs ever written. It went on to win four Grammys and an Academy Award after it was featured in the James Cameron movie Titanic. The song was also included on Dion's album, Let's Talk About Love, which housed other hits like "Tell Him" and "Immortality."

In a 2024 interview with Vogue, Dion shared that Cameron was initially hesitant about a pop ballad appearing in Titanic. However, after Dion recorded the song Cameron was sold on including it in the film.