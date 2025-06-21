Kelly Clarkson's TV Fate Revealed as Vegas Residency Fuels Cancelation Rumors

Despite speculation over her commitment to daytime TV, Kelly Clarkson's talk show isn't going anywhere.

The Grammy winner and Emmy-winning host announced that she'll go on a summer-long residency in Las Vegas starting July 4 at Caesars Palace. The shuffle led to speculation about the future of The Kelly Clarkson Show, however, network sources are adamant that the NBCUniversal series isn't in danger.

"The Kelly Show is NBC's number one daytime priority and is in no way in any danger of being canceled," a source told The US Sun.

No Schedule Conflicts, Says Source

NBCUniversal negotiated with Caesars to make sure the residency wouldn't conflict with Clarkson's daytime TV gig. Her talk show is in summer hiatus and is scheduled to return in September.

"Kelly's show won't be impacted by the residency," noted the source, who said both the network and Caesars "walked away from it happy" and that they will cross-promote the events.

Clarkson also managed her November concert dates on November 7, 8, 14 and 15 so that they didn't interfere with her talk show's taping schedule.

Ticket Sales Lag Behind Expectations

While Clarkson is known for sold-out tours, her Vegas ticket sales have raised eyebrows. As of May, many sections for the July 4 and 5 shows remained unclaimed, with some dates showing around 70% unsold inventory. Ticket prices range from $59 to nearly $900.

Still, Clarkson is promoting the residency heavily, calling it a more intimate and raw experience.

Speaking to "TODAY" in May, the "Since U Been Gone" singer said, "It's all organic, it's all live. I really wanted to make the experience as if you're in the studio with us."

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" premiered in 2019 with Clarkson having been coined the spiritual successor to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show;" it's also currently one of NBC's highest-rated daytime offerings.