Kelly Clarkson's Vegas Kickoff Cancelled Last-Minute as Singer Protects Her Voice

Fans hoping to see Kelly Clarkson live in Las Vegas were met with disappointment after the singer canceled her opening two shows at the last minute to rest her voice.

Clarkson, 43, was scheduled to kick off her highly anticipated "Studio Sessions" residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 4.

But just 90 minutes before showtime, she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram announcing the sudden change.

"We have been working 24/7 to make "Studio Sessions" the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," Clarkson wrote.

"I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening."

The "American Idol" alum shared that her voice was feeling the strain after several days of tough rehearsals.

"The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice," she added. "I want the shows to be perfect for y'all, and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage."

Clarkson said she plans to rest this weekend and next week to avoid long-term issues.

She praised the show and its talented team, saying the musicians and singers are top-notch, Enews said.

She mentioned she's excited for the performances to begin and hopes everything starts off smoothly and strong.

"I can't wait to be back next weekend and show y'all what we've been working on."

Kelly Clarkson cancelled the first two shows of her Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace just hours before her July 4 concert. pic.twitter.com/OmcTK9ZU4A — E! Australia & NZ (@EOnlineAU) July 7, 2025

Kelly Clarkson's Vegas Residency Still Set to Resume in July

Fans expressed sadness and understanding in the comments. One person wrote, "Totally bummed that we flew all the way to Vegas only to find out 90 minutes before." Another added, "Your health comes first, Kelly."

According to DailyMail, the Grammy winner had been teasing behind-the-scenes photos just hours before the cancellation with excitement, writing, "TONIGHT!!"

She also shared on the Today show in May that the residency would feature live music with no backing tracks, aiming to bring the feel of a real studio session to the stage.

Clarkson still has performances planned throughout July and August and will return to The Colosseum in November.

This cancellation comes amid speculation about her future on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," with her NBC contract ending in 2026.

Clarkson recently admitted the balancing act between work and family has been tough, especially when it comes to attending her kids' school events.

"I'm out here hustling," she said on a recent podcast, explaining how hard it is to miss moments with her children, River, 11, and Remy, 9.