Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Had 'Breakdown' While Debating Exit from Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly struggling with a major career decision as her talk show contract with NBC nears its end.

The 43-year-old has allegedly been struggling with the decision to leave "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which debuted in 2020, according to The Daily Mail.

An unnamed staff member told the outlet that Clarkson became visibly upset during a recent internal meeting while discussing the show's future. "She was emotional. She was worried about the staff," the source said.

"She's made it very clear that she doesn't want her decisions to affect all of our livelihoods. But it's a bit late for that now."

Sources close to the production revealed that Clarkson's reluctance has nothing to do with her future; instead, she's worried about the hundreds of employees working behind the scenes. The Grammy-winning artist reportedly had "a bit of a breakdown" in conversations with producers, sharing the gravity of the decision.

However, not everyone on the set has reacted with sympathy. One insider is angry that the "Breakaway" singer has been discussing a return to music while the show is still on the air."

"It makes the public feel like she doesn't want to be here. And if she doesn't want to be here, why should they tune in?" the source said.

"It's just not a good look, you know? You don't want the person whose name is on the show to be trashing the show. Some things just need to be family business," the staffer added.

The Potential Exit

Page Six reported in April that Clarkson was considering leaving the talk show to prioritize her personal life, including the possibility of spending more time in the South with her kids, 10-year-old daughter, River, and 9-year-old son, Remington.

The former "American Idol" star took an unplanned two-week break from the show in March due to a "personal matter," the outlet reported. A source told them that the time had given her "a moment of clarity" and made her think more about living and working in New York City.

"She has her priorities, and her family comes first," the insider said.

While early rumors were circulating that Hoda Kotb would be a Clarkson stand-in, the "Today" Show co-host shot them down in May. "Do you know the only place I would ever come back is? Right here. This is the spot. There's no place like home," Kotb, 60, declared, referring to her long-running morning gig on NBC.