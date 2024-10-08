Timothée Chalamet Nails His Bob Dylan Singing in 'A Complete Unknown' Trailer

Timothée Chalamet must grapple with the effects of celebrity and fame in the latest trailer for the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Chalamet pays the price of having to meet audience expectations in the roaring music scene of the 1960s all the while balancing his artistry and fans.

"They just want me to be singing 'Blowin' in the Wind' for the rest of my god--mn life," he complains in the preview.

The trailer shows Chalamet portray Dylan when the legendary songwriter arrives from Minnesota at a young age to the West Village in New York. From there, Dylan attempts to change the course of American music, however, he grows agitated with having to be defined as his fame ascends to new heights.

"If anyone's gonna hold your attention on a stage, you have to kind of be a freak," he says in the clip.

The trailer ends up culminating with Dylan ditching the acoustics and going all-out electric at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Additionally, the film touched on Dylan's relationship with Joan Baez as the two of them journey to the top of the charts.

Chalamet does his own singing for the movie role and has previous experience singing as he did so in the movie Wonka from 2023.

A Complete Unknown is set to arrive in theaters on December 25. Outside of Chalamet, the film also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, Will Harrison and Scoot McNairy.

Chalamet also serves as one of the producers on the film along with Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, and Jeff Rosen.