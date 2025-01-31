Timothée Chalamet Lip Syncing to Édith Piaf in Front of the Eiffel Tower Is an Unexpected Thirst Trap

Timothée Chalamet can do no wrong in the internet's eyes.

The 29-year-old actor has a penchant for going viral, and his latest Instagram post is an unexpected delight. In a series of clips he posted, Chalamet randomly lip syncs to Édith Piaf's classic "Non, je ne regrette rien" in front of the Eiffel Tower while in Paris. Chalamet is French-American and actually has French citizenship through his father, Marc Chalamet.

The video shows the actor wearing a Raiders jacket and adorning a Chanel bag as he waves his fingers in a "don't mess with me" motion before he points at himself and makes an x mark in front of him. Chalamet then proceeds to jump around before the video cuts off. In a final clip posted from the performance, Chalamet points to the Eiffel Tower and opens his arms toward the city.

"UN PARFAIT INCONNU SORTIE EN FRANCE AUJOURD'HUI," he captioned his post, which translates in English to "A perfect stranger out in France today."

Plenty of fans showed their thirstiness for Chalamet in the comments section.

"I always thought I was born to be his wife but I was forced to be a fan," one person commented.

"I just want to go out with him," added another.

"I need him biblically in a way that is concerning to feminism," shared someone else.

"You have charmed me you freak of a man," wrote another.

Chalamet has been in Paris along with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, as he continues to promote his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, while she's attended multiple events for Paris Fashion week. Jenner attended the star-studded Chanel Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture show on Jan. 28.

In a potential awkward run-in, Jenner and Chalamet's ex, Lily-Rose Depp, appeared at the same Chanel show, but it has been reported that the two women did not interact with each other during the event. Depp and Chalamet met on the set of the movie The King in 2018 and called it off a year later in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Chalamet were first spotted enjoying each other's company at Paris Fashion Week in 2023 and have been a couple since. The two have been spotted at several major events including the Golden Globes earlier this month, where they were spotted kissing.

Chalamet was recently nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor category for his role in A Complete Unknown. The film has also been nominated for Best Picture.