Cissy Houston's Final Years Marked by Guilt, Punished Herself for Failing to Save Daughter Whitney From Drugs

After Whitney Houston's tragic death, her mother, Cissy Houston, grappled with overwhelming feelings of regret for not being able to rescue her daughter from the clutches of drug addiction.

An insider told the Globe at the time of Whitney's death, "Now all Cissy wants to do is die herself. She's given up on life and is brokenhearted."

"She says she wants the Lord to take her soon. She wants to be in heaven with her angel so they can sing for God together," the insider continued, according to Radar Online.

Cissy dedicated years to helping her Grammy-winning singer daughter overcome her struggles with addiction.

Another insider revealed to the outlet, "Cissy continuously pleaded with Whitney to break free from the grip of drugs, to steer clear of alcohol, and to embrace a slower pace of life."

"Cissy spent countless hours with her only daughter trying to ward off the early death she knew would result from her self-destructive nature."

The insider said, "Now she's gone and her mom's grim fears have been realized."

Cissy has reportedly fallen into a "terrible depression," and there were concerns that her heartache may be leading to her decline.

The Gospel singer's days were reportedly consumed by grieving the loss of her daughter and making solitary trips to her daughter's resting place.

The source added Cissy chose to visit in the quiet darkness, away from prying eyes. However, loved ones are trying to help her escape the sad routine.

It was also reportedly upsetting for Cissy to witness how Oprah Winfrey was accused of taking advantage of Whitney's death by featuring her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina on the show shortly after the singer's funeral was broadcast.

Bobbi Kristina also passed away at the age of 22, three years after Whitney's death.

According to an informant who spoke to the outlet, "Cissy is sadly depressed and was shattered when Oprah exploited Whitney's passing by having Bobbi Kristina on the show."

"She couldn't believe Oprah would do it so soon after the nationally televised funeral."

"She bitterly complains that [Bobbi] didn't need to be in the limelight, that [Bobbi] hasn't yet come to terms with her own grief."

Cissy, a soul and gospel singer who won two Grammy awards and performed with iconic musicians, passed away at the age of 91.

She died at her residence in New Jersey while receiving hospice care for Alzheimer's disease, as shared by her daughter-in-law, Pat Houston, with The Associated Press. Cissy was comforted by her loved ones in her last moments.