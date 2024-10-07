Jennifer Hudson's Whitney Houston Tribute At AMAs Draws Comparisons With Late Singer's 1994 Performance

Fans couldn't help but compare Jennifer Hudson and Whitney Houston's vocal chops after the former performed a tribute for the late singer at the American Music Awards.

On Sunday, JHud, 43, took the stage at the award show, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. She performed Whitney's version of "I Will Always Love You," which was featured in the late artist's blockbuster movie "The Bodyguard"

However, Hudson's tribute to Houston was met with mixed reactions, especially from Whitney's loyal fans, who couldn't help but draw some comparisons between the two singer's vocal prowess.

"The moment Whitney Houston blew the roof off at the 1994 American Music Awards," one fan wrote while sharing a clip of Houston's "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" performance in response to Hudson's tribute.

the moment whitney houston blew the roof off at the 1994 american music awards ✨ #AMAS pic.twitter.com/S9KxAZCJoK — m. ᥫ᭡ (@nippysmic) October 7, 2024

Another person commented, "Jennifer Hudson gave it a good try, but nobody can sing 'I Will Always Love You' like Whitney Houston. All other versions pale in comparison."

"Sorry but no modern day artist is touching Whitney Houston in her prime idc," someone else added, while a fourth user quipped, "Whitney Houston's timeless voice will forever be unmatched."

Meanwhile, other social media users begged to disagree and claimed that Hudson did well performing a Whitney Houston classic.

Jennifer Hudson performing I will always love you was the highlight of the night #AMAs this is probably one of JHUDs best performance man. In pocket 😮‍💨🔥Whitney told her in 2010 she passed the torch to her backstage at BET🔥🔥. Great choice as a tribute #AMAs #jenniferhudson pic.twitter.com/EpMwN72Mmu — JAYT🇱🇷 (@JaytMusiq) October 7, 2024

"If anyone can do Whitney Houston justice it's definitely Jennifer Hudson," one wrote, while another opined, "Jennifer Kate Hudson was the perfect choice for this Whitney Houston tribute tonight."

"Jennifer Hudson! That performance was absolutely incredible! I will always love Whitney and YOUUUUUU!!" another comment read.

This wasn't the first time Hudson paid tribute to the multi-awarded singer-actress. At the 2012 Grammys, she was among the artists who honored Houston by performing "I Will Always Love You," according to Billboard.

The tribute took place just a day after news broke that Houston had died due to accidental drowning at a Beverly Hills hotel. She was 48.