Fans Want Keke Palmer in a Whitney Houston Biopic After Viral Jennifer Hudson Tunnel Walk

Keke Palmer's recent "spirit tunnel" walk during Jennifer Hudson's show taping has renewed fans' calls for her to portray late singer Whitney Houston in a biopic.

Indeed, music lovers online couldn't help but draw comparisons between Palmer and the late pop icon, especially given her energy, humor and style.

Ergo, social media users flooded platforms with their excitement. One commenter on X (formerly Twitter), @jess3d_, wrote, "I just realized who Keke Palmer reminds me of... like she's literally our generation's Whitney Houston in regards to spirit, humor, and energy."

Another fan, @marcusgholar, declared, "Hear me out, Keke Palmer in a Whitney Houston biopic."

And this isn't the first time Palmer has been linked to the legendary singer.

Keke Palmer as Whitney Houston?

Back in 2022, a viral compilation comparing Palmer's mannerisms to Houston's led the actress to embrace the idea.

Read more: Roc Nation CEO Explains Why Kendrick Lamar Was Chosen Over Lil Wayne for Super Bowl Halftime Show

She reposted the video and wrote, "Let's get the movie made y'all. I'm ready to ACK, we abt to weep in the theaters."

When asked about playing Houston in a film, Palmer has openly expressed her admiration for the singer.

I just realised who Keke Palmer reminds me of 😭😭 like she’s literally our generations Whitney Houston in regards to spirit, humour and energy. Just a gem frrr !! pic.twitter.com/J1MSfYZreA — jes (@jess3d_) January 31, 2025

Speaking to E! News, she said, "I think there's so much to Whitney that hasn't been explored — her family, her music, and the cultural impact she had."

Palmer also noted that most portrayals focus on sensational aspects, like Houston's struggles, and she'd want to showcase the star's true essence.

Palmer's vocal talent adds to the excitement. As her fans on social media have witnessed in he past, she's toyed around with Houston's hits multiple times, including renditions of "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" and "I Will Always Love You."

Of course, like Houston, Palmer has also juggled successful careers in both acting and music.

Hear me out, Keke Palmer in a Whitney Houston biopic. — your favorite Leo (@marcusgholar) January 31, 2025

Though British actress Naomi Ackie portrayed Houston in 2022's I Wanna Dance With Somebody, fans believe Palmer could bring a fresh take to a new biopic.

With her dynamic career and love for Houston's legacy, she's already winning hearts. And while there's no official word on a project right now, Palmer's supporters remain vocal.