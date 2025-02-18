Suge Knight Links Snoop and Ray J to 2Pac and Whitney Houston Deaths in Explosive Bombshells

Suge Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records, has come forward with shocking allegations that Ray J and Snoop Dogg were involved in music legends Whitney Houston and Tupac Shakur's deaths.

Knight made the allegations during an interview with "The Art of Dialogue," as he responded to rumors connecting him to the the death of singer Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes.

Knight denied involvement in Lopes' death, stating,g as quoted by AllHipHop, "When it comes to the part where you talk about Left Eye had a problem and she died because of me, that's a lie."

In an interview, Knight alleged that Ray J links to Whitney Houston's unfortunate death. He said Houston was troubled leading up to her death and said Brandy's brother brought her drugs. Knight replied, "She just used the term that Brandy's little brother bringing me drugs and doing drugs with me."

What was even more surprising was Knight's claim that Snoop Dogg had confessed to paying for the murder of Shakur. Knight said, "You brag about how Snoop tell you and told you he's a part of the people who put bread to kill Pac."

According to Knight, both Houston and Shakur were murdered not because their deaths were accidents. "Snoop was involved in killing Hip-Hop's best all-time artist," he alleged, referring to Shakur. "You was involved in killing the best female vocalist that ever did it, Whitney Houston."

Knight accused Ray J of using controversy to stay relevant in the entertainment world. He said, "To get your ratings to go up for Love & Hip Hop or whatever that is, talk about that," he said.

A rep for Ray J and Snoop Dogg has no comment on Knight's claims.

Suge Knight Claps Back At Ray J For Allegations; Son Gives Singer A Haunting Challenge

On Monday, Suge Knight took to social media to accuse Ray J of making false claims that threatened Knight's potential profits from Death Row Records following the rapper's claims about his relationship with the label.

Knight — who is currently incarcerated for manslaughter — made the comments during The Art of Dialogue's interview, where he also commented on Ray J claiming that he owns the rights to Knight's life story.

"When it comes to Ray J and you saying you got my life rights, let me tell you something lil boy, now you playing with my kids and my family," Knight stated, as quoted by HipHopDX. "I'm gonna sue your punk ass. I will get every dime you get, every dime your mama hide."

Knight then blasted Ray J for saying he didn't know whether ex-Death Row singer Danny Boy was gay.

"Danny Boy is not my son but I always loved him like a son. Ray J, you knew Danny Boy was gay," Knight said, commending Danny Boy for being open about his identity. In Knight's own words, Ray J continues to do himself no favors by discussing the history of Death Row during his times with the label.

Alonzo Williams (vocals out of Laylow records): "Don't go on nobody's show talking about the real Death Row, 2Pac or myself," he said. "The reason why I said that is he wasn't around then."

In a twist to the drama, Suge Knight Jr. posted a video on IG, also urging Ray J to put those paws up and claiming Ray had been telling lies about the Knight family. "Aye Ray J, real quick bro, how about we set up this fade?" Knight Jr. proposed.

The former singer shares a history with Knight and Death Row, revealing in Vlad TV past interviews that he was associated with the label in the '90s.

In 2019, Knight dismissed similar claims made by singer Ray J regarding his life rights, referring to Ray J as a business associate who was working on upcoming projects for Death Row Records.