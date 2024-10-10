Shawn Mendes Disappoints Fans After Delaying New Album Release: 'This Is Disrespectful'

Shawn Mendes dropped a bombshell a week before his new album's release, causing some fans to voice their disappointment online.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the unfortunate news that his self-titled album, "Shawn," wouldn't be out on its scheduled release date on Oct. 18.

"Hey guys [heart emoji]. My team and I have decided to push the album release date to November 15th," Mendes wrote.

He continued his statement by saying that he and his team need more time in order for them to "bring some new inspiration and ideas to life."

The "Stitches" hitmaker concluded his tweet by writing, "I love you guys thank you for being so patient, I can't wait to see you guys at the next few shows."

However, Mendes' sudden announcement disappointed some fans, and they let him know how they feel about the delay in the comments.

"Ok. But like my mental health needed this to drop next week," one fan wrote, while another stated, "Being a Shawn fan is so so hard."

Someone else took the time to vent their frustration: "Songs much longer? Or what? This is kind [of ] weird considered (sic) the album gonna be out in a few days... We waited for so long. No pressure but this is disrespectful and broke all the hype."

Meanwhile, other fans assured the Canadian artist that they fully support his decision, with one writing, "It's important that this album comes out when you're ready!"

'Shawn, we know that as a person and an artist sometimes it takes time, the album we are looking forward to with a lot of love and respect when it is ready in November. Take care, my angel," another commented read.

A different person tweeted, "I know it will be fantastic and a great album like all the others maybe this one will be better than the previous ones. Take all the time you need."

“Shawn” The Album out 11.15. You can pre-order now https://t.co/nP8dRXDAH5 pic.twitter.com/4MaX8O82sv — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 9, 2024

Moments after announcing the delay, the "Treat You Better" crooner shared a shirtless black-and-white photo of him looking at the camera, alongside the preorder link to his upcoming fifth studio album.

Mendes previously confirmed that his self-titled record will have 12 tracks — three of which have already been released, namely "Why Why Why," "Isn't That Enough," and "Nobody Knows," which he performed for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards last month.