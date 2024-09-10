Shawn Mendes is all set to conquer the MTV Video Music Awards stage on Wednesday, and he is doing it by performing a new song from his upcoming album.

On Tuesday, the Canadian singer-songwriter took the time to address his fans in a video he shared on X, formerly Twitter. In the clip, he dropped a bombshell when he revealed that he will be performing an unreleased song during his VMAs stage.

While discussing his journey in creating music for his upcoming self-titled album, "Shawn," with Mike Sabath and Eddie Benjamin, Mendes gushed over the opportunity to play with the two producers at the awards show. He also accidentally let it slip that they would be performing a new song.

"Getting to be able to play at the VMAs with my two closest friends just feels so healing to me. And... I just want to kind of give some context to that, like when we made the song 'Nobody Knows,' it was like, I was having a tough night," the 26-year-old artist said.

Camila Cabello's ex-boyfriend continued, "I was dealing with some feelings, and we're having some whisky, and we're just in the studio, and The actual version that you guys are going to hear is just... we performed it and we recorded it one time. It was just that beautiful captured moment in time."

The "Stitches" hitmaker also took to Instagram to share a snippet of the unreleased song and confirmed that he will be performing "Nobody Knows" with Sabath and Benjamin on the VMAs stage. The full song will be released at midnight ET on September 12.

READ ALSO: Is Camila Cabello's New Song 'Godspeed' Her Response to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Taste'?

"'NOBODY KNOWS' LIVE AT THE VMAS. SONG OUT MIDNIGHT ET 9/12. I'm absolutely BEAMING to play this song live. I'll be on stage with my brothers @mikesabath and @eddiebenjamin for the first time. I can't wait for this one," he captioned the post.

Mendes' announcement was met with excitement from fans. Many expressed how proud they were of the singer, while others commented on the teaser of his new song.

"I'm loving the country / blues vibes, it's so different; it's refreshing and thank you for 'why why why' because listening to it in the mountains when exploring open vacation in Portugal was so therapeutic," one fan wrote.

"We're proud of you; you're our biggest inspiration. I'm really excited to watch you perform at the VMs with your incredible friends and family," another commented.

"I love you, Shawn; I'm so proud of you, I'm looking forward to the VMA performance, and I'm looking forward to your album, I'm so proud to be your fan, you're amazing, your music is so important to me, thank you," someone else stated.

Last month, Mendes released two new singles, "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough," to mark his 26th birthday on Aug. 8. The songs were also from his upcoming fifth album, "Shawn," releasing Oct. 18.

READ MORE: Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Her 'Dangerous' Zac Efron Phase and How She Wrote 'Espresso'