Shawn Mendes Admits Real Reason His Relationship With Camila Cabello Didn't Last

Shawn Mendes may have admitted that all the negative chatter about his relationship with Camila Cabello, while they were still dating, affected what they shared and ultimately contributed to their breakup.

In a tell-all interview on the "Jay Shetty Podcast" released on YouTube Monday, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter did not shy away from addressing his two-plus years of romance with the 27-year-old "Havana" songstress.

Mendes revealed to the titular host that all the criticisms of their relationship while they were still together actually affected how they felt for each other.

"It's honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself that I've become pretty strict on that part of it," he said of the online rumors and chatter about their romance.

He continued, "We're not in a movie. This is not a movie... This is real life. This is real love and love is confusing and hard and goes through does, goes through pauses, goes through breaks."

The "Nobody Knows" crooner also shared that he and Camila tried their best to keep their relationship going, but things just did not work out in the end because of the many opinions floating around.

"Honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other, because no matter how strong mentally you are when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it and to be swayed by it," he said.

Though it wasn't clear when exactly the "Señorita" collaborators started dating, Elle reported that the pair seemingly first confirmed the rumors of a budding romance when they spent the Fourth of July 2019 together. Things quickly escalated between the two as they were hounded by the paparazzi and became tabloid fodder.

Throughout their more than two years of romance, Shawn and Camila had ups and downs. However, in June 2021, they announced their breakup in a joint statement without really going into detail about what caused the split. In April 2023, rumors emerged that they rekindled their romance after being spotted together at Coachella. But two months later, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they had officially called it quits.

In both times that they broke up, Mendes and Cabello maintained that they would remain friends no matter what. In his latest interview, the Canadian singer reiterated that they are still good friends and incredibly close.

"I'll be the first to text her. She'll be the first to text me. So as long as we're good, all the noise is just noise... I don't think either of us would ever cross a line. We deeply respect each other," he said.

