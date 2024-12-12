John Mayer and Shawn Mendes Complain About the 'Psychological Toll' of Exes Writing Songs About Them

John Mayer and Shawn Mendes are bonding over dating famous singers.

The two have a bevy of famous exes between them, including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter -- all of which have written songs widely believed to be about their respective ex-boyfriends. Now, the men are opening up about what it's like to have their exes write songs about them.

On the latest episode of the "Daughters" singer's How's Life With John Mayer program on SiriusXM, Mendes and Mayer got real about the "psychological toll" it has taken on them.

"No one's gonna understand," Mayer said, according to Billboard. "You and I are both talking as people who've heard songs that — at least other people are saying — are references to us."

Mendes agreed with Mayer's sentiment.

"It sucks to feel like ... It's a funny feeling to feel like you're being written about, and maybe the whole picture's not being expressed," he shared.

Mayer said that as a famous person, he cannot talk to a therapist about the issues because they cannot relate to celebrity life.

"You talk to a therapist and go, 'You ever seen your ex-girlfriend on a billboard before?'" he said before revealing how awkward the experience is.

But despite the potential problems, Mendes is open to dating another artist in the industry.

"The suffering that is from hearing a song talking about you in a way you don't want to be talked about is not even close to the beauty of falling in love with someone for the first time," he told Mayer.

Neither of them named any female artist by names, but Mayer famously dated Perry from 2012 and 2015 and Swift dated the singer from December 2009 to February 2010. Her song "Dear John" is widely thought to be about him, but it is not confirmed.

Mendes is the long-rumored center of a love triangle between Cabello and Carpenter. He recently opened up about the situation.

"I'm with someone. Two days before going to hang with my ex, I express I'm going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings. Maybe instead of two days it could have been two weeks," Mendes told Mayer in the same interview.

"The biggest lesson I've heard is no one gets out of this life without getting hurt, and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone," he added.

Mendes and Carpenter have not acknowledged each other since their split, but Cabello and Mendes remain close.