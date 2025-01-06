Camila Cabello's New Boyfriend Looks a Lot Like Drake

Camila Cabello is not afraid to show her affection.

The "Never Be The Same" songstress was spotted canoodling with her billionaire new love interest, Henry Junior Chalhoub, on Jan. 4. The two were spotted kissing and holding each other close. In the pics and videos, Cabello showed off her figure in a brown-and-white triangle bikini with matching bottoms.

Some compared Cabello's new man to Drake.

"Drake 2.0?" questioned one user.

Drake 2.0? https://t.co/VOpTIWbcgc — Gaméboy with the wind 🌹¹ (@Chaerainyday) January 5, 2025

"He looks like white drake," added another.

He looks like white drake https://t.co/CskZ2Oj3hj — Astarisfuckingborn (@Melodrama_Art) January 6, 2025

"She got herself a yesified Drake," someone else shared.

She got herself a yesified Drake https://t.co/MK5iNjuEDM — 🧚♌$¶πë$π ♌🧚 (@Sphesh92) January 5, 2025

Previously, Cabello was linked to Drake after viral pictures of her jet skiing with the rapper in Turks and Caicos made headlines.

She then appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss their relationship.

"Well, first of all, I wouldn't say just straight up vacation. It was vacation plus some work. But I will say, you know what? I love that man, I love him," she said of the rapper.

After being asked directly if she and Drake were ever a couple, Cabello played coy.

"Have I ever had what? A beautiful artistic collaboration with him? I may or may not have," she responded.

Cabello referred to their excursion as a "homie, friends trip."

She and Drake teamed up for two songs on her album C,XOXO. They collaborated the songs "Hot Uptown" and "Uuugly." However, the pair never confirmed an official relationship.

While she may be romancing a new man, Cabello's ex, Shawn Mendes, was also brought into the conversation on social media.

"From a mushroom eating gay boyfriend to a billionaire man. Congratulations Camila Cabello," one person said on X.

From a mushroom eating gay boyfriend to a billionaire man. Congratulations Camila Cabello 🙌🏽 https://t.co/sFDi5hY91f — Mars (@Marsspace17_) January 5, 2025

Mendes previously opened up about his sexuality and shared that he questioned it before the release of his new album, Shawn.

"When you have hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people projecting their opinion of who they think you are and why they think you are to you, the human brain is fragile," he told Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

"I've been reading what people think about me and it's gotten to the point where I'm like, is that true? Maybe because I say it like that or sit like that it means that about me," Mendes continued.

He previously said that he was "figuring it out" when it comes to his sexuality.

"Not she upgraded to a billionaire. Shawn Mendes YOURE DONE," wrote another user on social media.

"Not Camilla and Shawn paparazzi pics of each others new flings releasing within hours. Messy exes," wrote another user, referring to Mendes' rumored new romance.

Not Camilla and Shawn paparazzi pics of each others new flings releasing within hours. Messy exs https://t.co/AVEeaYJU3N — Toria (@toriaa_h) January 5, 2025

Cabello and her new man were first linked in December 2024. They, too, have not confirmed their relationship.