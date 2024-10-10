Cuban Reggaeton Artist El Taiger Dies in Miami Hospital After Being Shot

In Spanish

Cuban reggaeton artist El Taiger (José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar), 37, has passed away after spending seven days in critical condition with irreversible brain damage following a shooting incident on October 3, 2024, in Miami.

The artist was found in the backseat of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head near Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remained in the Intensive Care Unit on life support.

The attack caused shockwaves throughout the music community and among his fans, who flooded social media with messages of support and prayers for his recovery.

The hashtag #FuerzaTaiger trended on social media, showing the backing of thousands of fans and support from other urban music artists. Gente de Zona, Willy Chirino, Jacob Forever, and other colleagues in the genre expressed their concern and solidarity outside the hospital and through their music.

On October 9, El Taiger's representative stood outside Jackson Memorial Hospital and issued a statement confirming that they were waiting for the artist's immediate family to arrive in Miami from Cuba via a humanitarian visa so that they could make the necessary decisions regarding his condition.

Statement from His Team

On October 10, through the Instagram stories of @el_taiger, his team shared a statement thanking the medical team at Jackson Memorial Hospital and encouraging El Taiger's fans to honor his memory through his music, stating that he was "the voice of the people" during his life.

"Unfortunately, this afternoon, El Taiger was declared dead, and he has now reunited with his beloved mother in heaven," the statement reads.

A Suspect in Sight

The Miami Police Department has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Damián Valdez-Galloso, 49. He is wanted for questioning in connection to the attempted murder of Cuban singer El Taiger. Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales stated, "We can confirm that this was not a suicide; this is a criminal act under investigation. We are here to ask the public for help locating Mr. Damián Valdez-Galloso, who resides in Hialeah."

As we reported earlier, Valdez-Galloso, known as "El Narra," allegedly paid for the hotel room where El Taiger spent the night on Wednesday, October 2, just a day before he was found in his car. Additionally, images shared on social media show them together that evening.

Sources close to the artist confirmed to local media that El Taiger and El Narra had a close relationship.

Who Was El Taiger?

El Taiger began his musical career in the early 2000s, making his way in a genre that was exploding across Latin America and the Caribbean. Throughout his career, he worked with various producers and collaborated with well-known artists within the reggaeton genre, establishing himself as one of the most influential voices in Cuban reggaeton.

El Taiger was known for his aggressive style and lyrics that spoke about life on the streets, hardships, and the journey to success. Tracks like "Habla Matador," "Coronamos," and "La Historia" became hits that put him on the international radar. His ability to blend reggaeton rhythms with more traditional Cuban sounds allowed him to stand out in a highly competitive genre.

On and off stage, El Taiger's life was marked by several controversies. In July of this year, the singer was arrested in Miami on charges of armed robbery and assault, making headlines in both Cuban and American media. Despite these incidents, El Taiger remained relevant in the urban music scene, being one of the most influential artists in Cuban reggaeton.