El Taiger Shooting Update: New Bodycam Video Reveals Moment Cuban Singer Was Discovered Shot in SUV

Police have released bodycam footage that has shown the moment that they discovered Cuban reggaeton artist El Taiger, real name Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, gunned down in an SUV in late 2024.

The new footage, obtained by NBC Miami, shows an officer approaching the vehicle before he realizes what has happened.

"Here he is, here he is. There's someone in the back here," one officer said before calling for help.

Medical support arrived to the scene and the crew started to look over the artist and his wounds.

One paramedic notes that El Taiger had "Blood all over his face," according to NBC Miami.

The officer and the medical support then speculate on the situation with the police officer saying that it looked like the artist was driven to where his body was discovered on Northwest 9th Avenue and 17th Street near Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 3.

"He either shot himself or," one voice says in the video.

A paramedic then suggested that El Taiger was snoring.

After opening up the SUV, one officer suggests that it could be a crime scene.

"Don't reach inside here yet, ok. This looks like it might be a crime scene now," one officer says.

"There might be more to this," the first officer shares.

According to CBS, police have since shared that El Taiger was shot in the head outside a home in Hialeah.

El Taiger was taken to the hospital after his injuries were discovered and died days later on October. 10.

The suspect in the case, Damian Valdez-Galloso, was reportedly spotted on surveillance footage dragging the artist by the ankles and placing him into the SUV before later abandoning him near the hospital.

Valdez-Galloso would go on to be detained in New York City and has since been moved to a Miami-Dade jail where he is charged with first-degree murder. He is also acing charges of attempted tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Valdez-Galloso has alleged self defense in the case and his court-appointed attorney has pleaded not guilty for his client.