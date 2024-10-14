Bow Wow's Support for Diddy and His Parties Spark Outrage: 'Hasn't Mentally Aged Since Fame'

Amid the legal challenges surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs, rapper Bow Wow recently expressed his thoughts on how it influences the entertainment world.

Speaking on the "More To The Story" podcast, Bow Wow shared his disappointment at the absence of Diddy from several high-profile parties.

"Never did I think I would see it like this. He's like the gatekeeper to the game," he said. "This past BET Awards weekend didn't feel right. There were no industry parties, nowhere to go."

Speaking of the importance of industry gatherings, Bow Wow clarified that he was not talking about casual get-togethers but formal events within the entertainment world.

He pointed out the absence of parties, which he attributed to Diddy's non-attendance, emphasizing Diddy's major influence on the evolution of hip-hop culture.

"He was everything hip-hop. From the liquor in the clubs to the overall vibe, he created a standard. His absence created a void that we never expected," he said.

The 37-year-old rapper also mentioned that the disgraced music mogul had emerged as an inspiration for numerous up-and-coming talents in the music industry, saying, "It's like, he was the guy that every young hustler looked up to and wanted to either be like or wanted to... 'Nah, I'm a pass this n****.' Like, I want to pass this n****."

He went on, "Like, he just makes me.... He just stepped your hustle game up, you know what I mean? So it's sad and it's messed up that we got to witness this in this time. But it's f****d up. Oh, absolutely, 100%."

He needs to be investigated pic.twitter.com/lqP5sugMJ2 — Taylor 𝕏 (@Themba_Taylor) October 13, 2024

Bow Wow is facing criticism from majority of social media due to his recent remarks expressing nostalgia for Diddy, who is being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution, and his extravagant gatherings.

According to X user @spicebae, "women have come forward about this man [Bow Wow] being a demon, assaulting them, pimping them out, abusing them, etc and the audacity of this man to miss that man bc he threw a good fcking party... i hate this weird a** industry w a passion."

Bro is never beating the allegations after this one 🤷💀👀 — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) October 13, 2024

@isaidfawkyou added, "Bow Wow is definitely one of those ppl who hasn't mentally aged past the day he became famous."

@bmoe_careful suggested, "Any n**** that miss them parties add them to the case too."

Everyone’s reaction after Bow Wow said he missed Diddy: pic.twitter.com/AUZH67KtwI — WAVU (@kingflaymes) October 13, 2024

"PEOPLE WERE GETTING DRUGGED & RAPED BOWARD. stupid desperate a** wants his booty grabbed so bad," @allpurpis said.

Diddy maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty. His trial is start scheduled for May 2025.