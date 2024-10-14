Justin Bieber's Family Alarmed by His 'Trust Issues' Following Resurfaced Diddy Videos: Report

Justin Bieber reportedly faces challenges in placing trust in those around him and is withdrawing from people who have been part of his life for many years.

Fans and close acquaintances have raised concerns after seeing the singer's public appearances amid his connection to Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Sources reveal that the troubled star, who has candidly shared his struggles with substance abuse, anxiety, and depression, has acknowledged using drugs in the past to cope with feelings of guilt related to his past behavior.

An insider told Page Six, "Justin's done some really crazy s*** and he's alienated the people around him. He doesn't trust them."

This comes amid a recent clip that has emerged showing him in the company of the Bad Boy Records mogul, who is facing charges related to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, fraud, coercion, and facilitating prostitution.

"Family members are concerned about Justin," the insider revealed. "It's unclear whether Diddy would have taken advantage of Justin at the time as his family was nearby, and his manager Scooter Braun really did care about him."

"But saying that, Justin did go through a really bad period, a very rebellious phase," they added.

This clip of P Diddy (40) and Justin Bieber (15) has been going viral along with the clip of Diddy asking a 17 yr old Justin Beiber why he doesn't wanna hang out with him anymore..



it's super creepy seeing all these videos of Diddy that's coming out, but what's really concerning…

Another source revealed, "Do I believe [Bieber] was involved in some stupid s***? Yeah. He was a teenager."

They went on, "He was the biggest pop star in the world. Everyone was worried about him, and we didn't know if he would survive it."

"People took advantage of everything he did," the source added.

During a revealing interview in 2020, Bieber opened up about his desire to shield Billie Eilish as she goes on her path to stardom, drawing from his own challenging experiences.

"It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they loved me, and turn their back on you in a second," Bieber emotionally revealed.

"I just want to protect her. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody," he said.

Music Times could not independently verify the outlet's information. Bieber has not publicly addressed the claims.