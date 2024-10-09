Sabrina Carpenter's Concert Shocks with 'Surprise Appearance' from BTS Jin

Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans by releasing exclusive snapshots from her latest "Short n' Sweet" concert series on various social platforms, causing a stir across the web.

In a recent Instagram post, the 25-year-old "Espresso" singer shared a collection of pictures capturing the essence of her successful performances across the United States.

Carpenter said in the caption, "Hartford, Boston, Baltimore aka the loudest crowds I've ever heard maybe. see you tomorrow Philly!"

The first picture captured the singer in a dazzling silver short dress, and the second and third photos showed just how many attended her show while she performed on top of a grand piano wearing a lacey overall. Other pictures just showed her singing in front of a massive crowd in different alluring outfits.

But one photo Carpenter posted on Instagram revealed a cameo by a member of the popular KPOP sensation, BTS.

A different memorable moment featured on the "Please Please Please" singer's Instagram carousel showed a fan holding up a sign that declared, "Short n' Sweet' PLATINUM PRINCESS!!" But sharp-eyed online users spotted a recognizable figure within a group photo upon closer inspection. To their surprise, Jin of BTS.

The photo featured a Jin photocard from "The Astronaut" album attached to the back of the fan's phone.

Upon seeing the post, @UareTheReas0n said on X, "Believe me, it's a sign of collab? Let's all be delulu together."

@infinity_vmin7 also tweeted, "Army debuted on sabrina account is so funny," referring to what the BTS fans are called. "Army is actually everywhere."

"I was looking for him in the crowd but I couldn't find him then I was like waaaiittt.. It's ARMYs who find him so I need to do my eagle eyes mode on to find him and here he's hiding in her phone case. Lol!!" @btsmyhearteu jokingly said.

@googiesdimple added, "yas gurl spread the seokjin agenda to the rest of the world."

Carpenter is currently on a tour across the US as she brings her "Short n' Sweet" concert to life.

The "Taste" singer's tour started on September 24, 2024 and is set to conclude on March 26, 2025. This comes after months of performing with Taylor Swift on her "The Eras Tour" shows.