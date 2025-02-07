NewJeans Announces New Group Name 'NJZ' Amid Messy Label Dispute

The members of NewJeans have announced a new group name in an effort to rebrand following their ongoing dispute with former agency ADOR.

In a recent Instagram post, ComplexCon announced that NewJeans members Danielle, Haerin, Hanni, Hyein, and Minji will perform under their new name, NJZ. The five-member group will also premiere a new song at the event, which will take place in Hong Kong from March 21 to 23. It is unclear which day NJZ will perform.

"We are thrilled to be stepping onto the stage for the first time as NJZ and share something new with everyone," Minji said in a press release published on the ComplexCon's website. "It's a big moment for us and we can't wait for fans to be a part of this journey with us and show the world our new music that we have been eagerly waiting to share."

NJZ's rebranding comes amid an ongoing dispute with former agency ADOR, which began after the members unilaterally terminated their exclusive contract due to mistreatment and contract violations. They also accused the agency of failing to protect and develop their artists, attempting to end their careers under the guise of "long-term vacation," orchestrating negative media campaigns against them, and secretly meeting with the members' parents to create discord.

ADOR, on the other hand, maintains that NJZ's contract with them remains valid and that their actions constitute a breach of contract. The agency has filed an injunction against the group.

The first court hearing for the injunction is scheduled for March 7, and the first hearing for the lawsuit to verify the group's contract validity is set for April 3. NJZ has appointed Sejong as its legal representative and retained Shin & Kim LLC.

NJZ will co-headline ComplexCon with Quavo, Metro Boomin, and Zico. Tickets for the events will begin on Feb. 10, Hong Kong time, for holders of HSBC credit cards and HSBC Mastercard debit cardholders. General sales will take place on Feb. 12.

-- Originally published on KpopStarz